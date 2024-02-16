Big Wig Tacos & Burritos River North
Pick Vessel
- Tacos$3.54
Taco with the protein and toppings of your choice.
- Burritos$10.00
Burrito made to order with the protein and toppings of your choice.
- Quesadillas$10.00
Cheese Quesadilla with your choice of protein.
- Nachos$10.00
Homemade Chips & Queso topped with the protein and toppings of your choice.
- Bowls$10.00
Bowl made to order with the protein and toppings of your choice.
Pick Sides
- Chips & Guac$4.75
Homemade Chips & Guac
- Chips & Queso$4.75
Homemade Chips & Queso
- Chips & HOT$3.50
Homemade Chips & HOT
- Chips & MILD$3.50
Homemade Chips & MILD
- Chips & PICO$3.25
Homemade Chips & PICO
- Bag of Chips$2.25
Bag of our Homemade Chips
- HOT Salsa (4 oz)$1.75
Side of HOT Salsa
- MILD Salsa (4 oz)$1.75
Side of our MILD Salsa
- Homemade Guac$2.60
Side of our Homemade Guac
- Homemade Queso$3.60
Side of our Homemade Queso
- Pico de Gallo (4 oz Side)$1.20
Side of our Homemade Pico
- Rice & Beans$2.75
Side of our Homemade Rice & Beans
- Side of Rice$2.60
Side of our Homemade Rice
- Side of Beans$2.60
- Side of Sour Cream (1 oz)$1.10
Pack of Sour Cream
- Jalapeños (4 oz)$1.20
Sliced Pickled Jalapeños
Big Wig Tacos & Burritos Locations and Ordering Hours
River North
(312) 624-9568
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM
Logan Square
(312) 624-9568
Open now • Closes at 4AM
Evanston
(312) 624-9568
Open now • Closes at 12AM